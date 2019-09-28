McELDOWNEY, Nita Doris:
The McEldowney family wish to announce the peaceful passing of Nita at Molly Ryan on Wednesday, 25 September 2019, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Gib. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bev & Neil, the late Ronald, Ian & Sanchia, Gary, and Joy & Grant. Adored Nan of all grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A big thanks to the staff at Molly Ryan for the awesome care you gave mum. Due to Nita's wishes a private service has been held.
A precious mum now at rest.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019