Noel BUSBY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Lynn I am so sorry for your loss of your dear husband..."
    - Cathryn 23 kowhai street Hawera
  • "Hi Lynn So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Noel...."
    - Colin & Gwen Pepperell
  • "Sincere condolences on the sudden loss of Noel. He always..."
    - Sue Harrison
  • "To Lynn & family, Sorry to hear of your tragic loss, Noel..."
  • "Hi Lynn So sorry for your loss, heartfelt condolences to..."
    - Darryl Baxter
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

BUSBY, Noel:
Passed away unexpectedly on 31st August 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynn. Much loved dad of Karla and the late Blair. Cherished and adored poppy of Max, Tait and Grace. Son-in-law and great mate of Nugget West.
A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Clegg's Funeral Services Chapel on Thursday 5th September at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications addressed to 'The Family of Noel Busby', C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.