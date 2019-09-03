BUSBY, Noel:
Passed away unexpectedly on 31st August 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynn. Much loved dad of Karla and the late Blair. Cherished and adored poppy of Max, Tait and Grace. Son-in-law and great mate of Nugget West.
A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Clegg's Funeral Services Chapel on Thursday 5th September at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications addressed to 'The Family of Noel Busby', C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019