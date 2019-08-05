Noel RIORDAN

Death Notice

RIORDAN, Noel Denis:
Passed away peacefully at Matamata on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Loved husband of Marlene and dearly loved father of Joanne, Angela and Erin. Loved son of the late Denis and Agnes Riordan. Most loved brother of the late James and Majorie (New Plymouth), the late Theresa and Frank Jones (Te Awamutu), the late Patricia and Lawrence Potroz (Stratford), the late Kitty and Frances (Te Awamutu), the late Mary and Pat Coldrick (New Plymouth), Rita and the late Neil Macdonald (New Plymouth), Des (Te Awamutu), John and Pam (Australia). Loved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
R.I.P. Noel
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019
