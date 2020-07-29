ROWE, Noel Henry:
Reg. No. 476324, Driver, RNZASC. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 26th July 2020 in Te Awamutu, in his 76th year. Proud father of Steve Rowe, Helen Rowe and Jo Fletcher. Father-in-law and mate of Damian Fletcher. Much loved Poppy of Ray and Leo Gough, and Grandad of Amanda and Felicity Rowe. A celebration of Noel's life will be held in the Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 31st July 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Rowe Family, C/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 29, 2020