WALTON, Noel Walter:
Service No 441739 / NZ4310591, 2NZEF, WWII. Passed peacefully at Radius Heatherlea on Monday 24th June 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband the late Betty. Much loved father of Margaret, Irene, Sonia, and Graeme; father-in-law of Paul and Graeme; grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of 13. All messages may be sent to "The Walton Family", c/- PO Box 187, Coromandel 3543. In accordance with Noel's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2019