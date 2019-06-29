Noel WALTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel WALTON.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

WALTON, Noel Walter:
Service No 441739 / NZ4310591, 2NZEF, WWII. Passed peacefully at Radius Heatherlea on Monday 24th June 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband the late Betty. Much loved father of Margaret, Irene, Sonia, and Graeme; father-in-law of Paul and Graeme; grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of 13. All messages may be sent to "The Walton Family", c/- PO Box 187, Coromandel 3543. In accordance with Noel's wishes a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.