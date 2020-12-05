BALDWIN,
Noeleen Ethel (nee Morris):
Peacefully at Maida Vale Rest Home on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Terry & Marie. Loved Nana of Gaye, Mike & Shelley, Lisa, Craig & Michelle, Melanie, Allen (dec), and her many great and great-great-grandchildren. Step-Nan of Karin, Kurt, Belinda, Denise, and their families. Messages to the Baldwin family may be left on Noelene's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/noeleen. According to Noeleen's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020