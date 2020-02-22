CANDY,
Noeline Patricia (nee Hall):
At Tauranga Hospital on February 9, 2020, aged 77 years. Mum leaves a void in our hearts and lives. A wonderful Mum to Derek, Amber, Shane & Peter (dec), a "GlamGram" to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. Our heartfelt thanks to the Staff of Tauranga Hospital, also her many friends at the "Beach" & the Women's section of the Waihi Beach RSA. Contact Derek Farrelly: [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020