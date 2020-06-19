HASTIE, Noeline Frances
(nee Preston):
Passed peacefully at Telford Lifecare on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of baby Kelvin (dec) and Sharon and Mark Schmidt. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Valerie and Alan, Jocelyn (dec) and Ashley, and Dee, and loved by her nieces and nephews. Tributes to Noeline may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Noeline will be held at The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 22nd June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2020