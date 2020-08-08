KENNEDY,
Noeline (nee Bamforth):
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Thursday, 6 August 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dave. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Jocelyn & Janak, Murray & Rhonda, Alan & Janine, and Graham & Janine. Special Nana to Sora, Aaron, Alex, Zahra, Caleb, and Mitchell. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held at Zion Church, cnr Racecourse & Ohaupo Rds, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to the Kennedy Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Rd, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020