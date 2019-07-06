Noeline REGAN

REGAN, Noeline Patricia
(nee Leamy):
Passed away peacefully at Molly Ryan Retirement Village on 5th July 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Paul Regan, Kevin and Duffy Regan, Michael and Maureen Regan, Mary Regan, and Philip Regan. Cherished Grandma of Lisa, Meredith, Sean, Wasantha, Anna, Anthony, Timothy and Louis Regan. Loved by her 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Messages for the Regan Family may be sent to [email protected] or 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Funeral details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019
