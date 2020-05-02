Noeline WILSON

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

WILSON, Noeline Gladys
May (nee Bowers):
Passed suddenly and sadly at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 28th April 2020, aged 80 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Margaret Bowers. Beloved sister of her siblings Gloria, Bruce, Shirley, Janet, Kevin, and Colin (dec). Loving wife of the late Brian Wilson. Dearly loved mother of Sheryl, Kevin, John, Stephen, Allen, and Kelly, and step-mum of Tei, Brian, and Anita (dec). Much loved mother-in-law of Charmaine Hotter, Jacki Lou, and Clementine Hotter. Adored by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear friend of many neighbours and her beloved cats Fluff and Mitsy. Tributes to Noeline may be left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation service will be held, with a memorial service to take place at a future date.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020
