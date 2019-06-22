Nola AXBEY

AXBEY, Nola Winifred:
Peacefully at Heatherlea Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Thursday 20 June 2019, in her 88th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late John Axbey. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne Sanderson and Brenden and Kate. Much loved nan of Ryan and Lyall Sanderson, Maddison and William Axbey, and great-nan of Theodore and Wynonna Sanderson. Adored friend of Malinda Wynyard, Gracie Bryant and Alan Sanderson. A celebration of Nola's life will be held at the Tongaporutu Hall on Monday 24 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Tongaporutu Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019
