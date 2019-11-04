Nola DENT

Guest Book
  • "On behalf of the Taranaki Asthma Society we wish to express..."
    - Maree Atkinson
  • "Peggy / Nana Peg, Your love, support, words of wisdom and..."
    - Adele Bullot
  • "Peggy, Thank you, my lovely, for standing in for Mum since..."
    - Heather Clarke
  • "To Craig and Heather, we are so sorry to hear of the loss..."
  • "our thoughts are with you John and Donna"
    - Graham and Wendy Brett
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

DENT, Nola Margaret
(Peggy) (nee Martin):
Passed peacefully at home on Friday 1st November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Adored and much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Donna, Craig and Heather, Gary (dec) and Anne, Cathy, and Julie and Mike. Treasured Nana to 15 grandchildren, and Granny to her 21 great-grandchildren. Peggy will lie at home until midday Wednesday 6th November. In accordance with Peggy's wishes a private family farewell will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019
