DENT, Nola Margaret
(Peggy) (nee Martin):
Passed peacefully at home on Friday 1st November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Adored and much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Donna, Craig and Heather, Gary (dec) and Anne, Cathy, and Julie and Mike. Treasured Nana to 15 grandchildren, and Granny to her 21 great-grandchildren. Peggy will lie at home until midday Wednesday 6th November. In accordance with Peggy's wishes a private family farewell will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019