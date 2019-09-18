MEEHAN, Nola Mary:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday 16th September 2019 (peacefully) at home. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lester, much loved Mother of Owen & Linda (Stratford) Christine & Ray Russell (Palmerston North). Treasured Grandmother of Juliette & Mark, Rochelle & Steve, Brendan, Tony & Donna, Shane & Debbie. Loved Great-Grandmother of Robert, Samuel, Logan, Kate, Jessica, Taine, Jake, Kane, Jake, Sinead.
"A wonderful Mum well loved"
A service for Nola is to be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 20th September at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Starship Foundation, PO Box 9389, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 or may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages to the Meehan/Russell family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
