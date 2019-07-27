POLLOCK, Nola:

Nola's family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support, flowers, cards, phone calls, texts, baking, and visits during the loss of a very special person. To Dr Keith Blayney, Di, and Gail, Trinity Home and Hospital staff, and Kelly and her team at Hardings, a big thank you for the kindness and and care given to Nola. Thank you to all those who attended Nola's funeral and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our deepest gratitude.



