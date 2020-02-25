ROBERTS, Nola Christine:
After a brief stay in hospital, Nola passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020; aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Don. Much loved Mum of Denise and Lance Whitmore, Ian and Christine, and of the late Keith. Adored Grandma of James, Jillian, Amanda, Melissa and their partners and Great-Grandma of Charlotte. Messages to 'The Roberts family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Friends and family are invited to farewell Nola at the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020