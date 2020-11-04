BELCHER, Nolan Henry:
Peacefully at home on Monday, 2 November 2020. Aged 93. Much loved partner of Gaye. Beloved father of Mark and Lizzie and friend of Maggie. In appreciation of their care of Nolan, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki. Messages to the Belcher Family may be left on Nolan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Nolan. A service to celebrate Nolan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 6 November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020