Nolan BELCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan BELCHER.
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

BELCHER, Nolan Henry:
Peacefully at home on Monday, 2 November 2020. Aged 93. Much loved partner of Gaye. Beloved father of Mark and Lizzie and friend of Maggie. In appreciation of their care of Nolan, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki. Messages to the Belcher Family may be left on Nolan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Nolan. A service to celebrate Nolan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 6 November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.