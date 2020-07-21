Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Of Palmerston North, formerly of Manaia and Hawera. Passed away peacefully at Olive Tree Rest Home on Friday 17 July 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother of Bill and Diane (Otane), Mary and Martin (Palmerston North), Daniel and Jodi (Adelaide). Treasured Nana of Jonathan, Morgan, Arna, Olivia, Jacob and Caleb and great-nana to Leland. Special thanks to the staff of Olive Tree Rest Home for their loving care over the past two years. Messages to the Sutton Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. A vigil celebration of Norah's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 6.30pm, followed by a Requiem Mass for Norah at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, Friday, 24 July 2020 at 11.30am and interment at the Manaia Cemetery.







SUTTON, Norah Mary:Of Palmerston North, formerly of Manaia and Hawera. Passed away peacefully at Olive Tree Rest Home on Friday 17 July 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother of Bill and Diane (Otane), Mary and Martin (Palmerston North), Daniel and Jodi (Adelaide). Treasured Nana of Jonathan, Morgan, Arna, Olivia, Jacob and Caleb and great-nana to Leland. Special thanks to the staff of Olive Tree Rest Home for their loving care over the past two years. Messages to the Sutton Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. A vigil celebration of Norah's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 6.30pm, followed by a Requiem Mass for Norah at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, Friday, 24 July 2020 at 11.30am and interment at the Manaia Cemetery. Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 21, 2020

