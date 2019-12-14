FABISH,
Norbert Kevin (Kevin):
Peacefully on Saturday, 7th December 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie, loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Adrienne, Craig and Tracey, cherished grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Fabish family can be sent to 159 Pembroke Road, Stratford. Kevin's family would like to make a special mention and thank you to those that cared for their dad during his stay at Elizabeth R Rest Home. In accordance with Kevin's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019