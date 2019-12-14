Norbert FABISH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert FABISH.
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

FABISH,
Norbert Kevin (Kevin):
Peacefully on Saturday, 7th December 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie, loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Adrienne, Craig and Tracey, cherished grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Fabish family can be sent to 159 Pembroke Road, Stratford. Kevin's family would like to make a special mention and thank you to those that cared for their dad during his stay at Elizabeth R Rest Home. In accordance with Kevin's wishes, a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.