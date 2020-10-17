Norma BRACEGIRDLE

  • "Love to all of Aunty Bettys family. So sorry to hear of her..."
    - Darien Wilson
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss!"
    - Howard Bracegirdle
  • "BRACEGIRDLE, Norma (Betty) (nee Bennett): Much loved and..."
    - Norma BRACEGIRDLE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
BRACEGIRDLE,
Norma May:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Marinoto Rest Home, Inglewood, on Saturday, 10th October 2020. In her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Frederick James Nugent. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Roland Broadbent; Fred and Lynn; Helen and Gordon Forsyth; Andrew and Mitzi. Loved grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. All messages to Norma's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford, or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Norma's wishes, a private family service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020
