BRACEGIRDLE,
Norma May:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Marinoto Rest Home, Inglewood, on Saturday, 10th October 2020. In her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Frederick James Nugent. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Roland Broadbent; Fred and Lynn; Helen and Gordon Forsyth; Andrew and Mitzi. Loved grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. All messages to Norma's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford, or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Norma's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020