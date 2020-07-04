Norma CRAWFORD

Passed peacefully on Thursday 2nd July 2020, aged 92 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sandra, and Wayne and Sally. Adored Grandma of Damon, Deanna and Aaron, Aiden and Maddy, Gemma; Holly and Madison. Great-Grandma to Noah. All messages to "The Crawford Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz. A service for Norma will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 10.30am.

