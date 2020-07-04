CRAWFORD,
Norma (nee King):
Passed peacefully on Thursday 2nd July 2020, aged 92 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sandra, and Wayne and Sally. Adored Grandma of Damon, Deanna and Aaron, Aiden and Maddy, Gemma; Holly and Madison. Great-Grandma to Noah. All messages to "The Crawford Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz. A service for Norma will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 4 to July 7, 2020