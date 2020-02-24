CURSONS, Norma Madeline
(nee Walker):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, mother of Errol, Jeni, Dennis and Gary. Loved mother-in-law of Ann, Ross, Diane, Janice and Jeanne. Adored Nana of Suzy, Sonya, Richard, Victoria, Craig, Jody, Mathew and Brett. Special great-grandmother to Alex, Kelly, Jackson, Ashley, Jim, Zoe and Cooper. Norma was a loved sister of Joe, Harry, Joyce (all deceased), Beth and Ron. All messages to the Cursons family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Taranaki will be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Norma's life will be held in 'Norma's Church', St James Presbyterian Church, 24 Lawry Street, Moturoa, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 27th February, at 11.00am. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Chalmers Rest Home for their care.
'At rest with her boys'
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020