The Cursons-Walker families of Norma wish to say "thank you" and acknowledge everyone for the love and support that you gave Norma over the many years of her life. Special thanks go to the Moturoa community, both business and residents, Chalmers Rest Home and to the Parish of Norma's church, St James. For those that gave generously to St John Taranaki, and sent cards with wonderful memories of how Norma touched their lives. We, as a family are continually astounded as to what our Norma got up to. She was the "Mayoress of Tigertown". A beautiful Lady. At rest with her boys.



