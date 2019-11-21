Norma WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all on the passing of Norma..."
    - Marilyn Martin
  • "Thinking of you all. We lived next door to Bob and Norma..."
  • "Condolences to Sharon Colin and families a sad day, RIP..."
  • "RIP Norma you will always be remembered by the Lawson..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all on the passing of Norma."
    - Carolq Knowles
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Luke's Co-Operating Church
2 Mangati Road
Bell Block
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Awanui Cemetery
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Norma Ellen:
Our lovely mother left us on Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob (Robert). Cherished Mum of Maureen Buckley, the late Janet Jones, Sharon and Colin Christmas. Adored Nana of Anneliese; Daniel, Suzanne and Rebecca; Murray, Brenton and Rochelle, and her 6 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Wright family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in St Luke's Co-Operating Church, 2 Mangati Road, Bell Block, on Friday 22 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
