WRIGHT, Norma Ellen:
Our lovely mother left us on Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob (Robert). Cherished Mum of Maureen Buckley, the late Janet Jones, Sharon and Colin Christmas. Adored Nana of Anneliese; Daniel, Suzanne and Rebecca; Murray, Brenton and Rochelle, and her 6 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Wright family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in St Luke's Co-Operating Church, 2 Mangati Road, Bell Block, on Friday 22 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019