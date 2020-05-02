WATSON, Norman Keith:
Associate NZEI. Melvin Jones Fellow. Keith passed away very peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's at Telford Rest Home on 24th April 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Elaine and loved and respected Dad to Peter (deceased), Michael and Belinda, Michelle (deceased) and Barry. Grandad and Great- Grandad to many. Due to present circumstances a private family cremation has been held. Thank you to the team at Telford for the dedicated care given to Keith over the past few weeks. Messages may be sent to 2a Portland Drive, Highlands Park, New Plymouth or 1609 Mangorei Road, RD 1, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020