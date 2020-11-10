MITCHELL,
Nyla Florence (nee Raven):
Died November 8, 2020 at Woodrow Grove Hospital, Bell Block, (formerly of Waitara). Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Logan for 57 years. Loving mother of Stuart (Masterton), Kristine and Matt Coad (Melbourne), and the late Paul (Waitara). Poppa of Sarah, Shari, Logan, Lockie, and Ellie. Daughter of Helen (Nellie) & William Raven (ex Okato). Loving sister of Faye & Bob (dec) Wright, Edna & Alex (dec) Lyes, Ian & Christine Raven and Murray Raven (dec). All messages can be sent to the 'Family of Nyla Mitchell' c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A service for Nyla will be held at St John The Baptist Anglican Church, Domett Street, Waitara on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter she will be laid to rest with Logan at Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020