Olive BLICK

Death Notice

BLICK, Olive Joan (Joan)
(nee Crowe):
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 19th July 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife the late Jeff. Loved mother of Colleen, Linda, Gary, and Rosslyn, and mother-in-law of Derek (dec), Peter, Ernie, Lyn, and Trevor. Dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff at Thornleigh Park for their love and friendship. Tributes to Joan may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices In accordance with Joan's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2020
