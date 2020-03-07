Olive CLARK

Guest Book
  • "Memories of a lovely lady. Olive and Jim were friends of my..."
    - Glenice Orr
  • - Brendon Sutton
  • "To Dear Linda, Kevin and Craig, Our sincerest condolences..."
Service Information
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
095213100
Death Notice

CLARK, Olive Winnifred
(nee Mehrtens):
As she wished at home early Thursday morning, 27 February 2020, with her hand being held by family, aged 96. Dearly beloved wife of the late James, mother of Linda, Kevin and Craig.
An angel on Earth, a patient sufferer is at rest amongst the angels in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741. A private service was held on Wednesday, March 4, to celebrate Olive's life. All communications to Morrison Funeral Directors, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, Auckland 1072.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
