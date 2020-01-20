HOLDEN, Olive Ethel (Ollie):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 17th January 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Maree and David, and Joe and Cherry. An awesome Nana of Melanie, Jaxon, Jason, and Cameron, and great-grandmother to Freddie, Knox and Mila. Special thanks for the love and care provided by Molly Ryan Lifecare. All messages to the Holden family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Ollie will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020