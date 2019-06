NICHOLAS, Olive Elizabeth:

10.04.1917 - 20.06.2018

In loving memory of Nan and NanNan, Olive Elizabeth Nicholas.

Nan a year has passed but it doesn't need a special day to bring you to our mind,

For days without a thought of you are very hard to find.



Gone are the days we used to share,

Now we hold onto memories because we care.

You'll be in our hearts til we're old and grey

Because you are loved and remembered every day.

Heaps of Love - Sharyn, Kate and Alex Smart and Sam Edge.