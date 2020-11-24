BENSON,
Oliver Arthur (Olly):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 20th November 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth. Much loved Dad of Lyn and Marlene. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 2A at the Base Hospital for the care shown to our Dad. All messages to the Benson family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. In accordance to Olly's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020