Pamela-Jade MOHI (1991 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela-Jade MOHI.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MOHI, Pamela-Jade (Para):
6th September 1991 -
22nd December 2019.
Passed away in her sleep. Loved and cherished daughter of Myra and the late Ceno Mohi. Partner of Chance. Much loved mother to Waitohi, Tiki, Eraia, and Te Wairere (Pretty Girl). Loved sister of Rose and Ronnie, Teresa and Kahu, and Ngarangi, and brother Morgan. She will be missed by all her aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Para will lie at Owae Whaitara Marae from Tuesday 24th December 2019. A farewell for Para will be held there this morning, Friday 27th December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery, at 12.30pm, where she will be laid to rest with her Dad.
"Moe mai rã e te taonga."

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.