MOHI, Pamela-Jade (Para):
6th September 1991 -
22nd December 2019.
Passed away in her sleep. Loved and cherished daughter of Myra and the late Ceno Mohi. Partner of Chance. Much loved mother to Waitohi, Tiki, Eraia, and Te Wairere (Pretty Girl). Loved sister of Rose and Ronnie, Teresa and Kahu, and Ngarangi, and brother Morgan. She will be missed by all her aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Para will lie at Owae Whaitara Marae from Tuesday 24th December 2019. A farewell for Para will be held there this morning, Friday 27th December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery, at 12.30pm, where she will be laid to rest with her Dad.
"Moe mai rã e te taonga."
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019