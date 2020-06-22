Pamela O'DEA

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you John, with Pam's passing. I always enjoyed..."
    - Sarah Procter
  • "We are saddened to hear of Pam's passing and send our..."
    - Louise Buhler
  • "We are very saddened by the news of Pam's passing. You have..."
    - Graham Fitzpatrick
  • "Sharing the sad loss of Pam with sympathy and love."
    - Viv Milner
  • "We are saddened to hear the news of the loss of Pam. You..."
    - June Gledhill
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Juliet St
Stratford
Death Notice

O'DEA, Pamela Frances
(nee Mason):

Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 19 June 2020, aged 65. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved and cherished Mum of Tania (deceased), Aaron and Linda, Paula and Shane. Adored Grandma of Saphire and Hunter; Ryan, Kemp and Marshall. A service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Juliet St, Stratford, on Tuesday (tomorrow) 23 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.

