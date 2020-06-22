O'DEA, Pamela Frances
(nee Mason):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 19 June 2020, aged 65. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved and cherished Mum of Tania (deceased), Aaron and Linda, Paula and Shane. Adored Grandma of Saphire and Hunter; Ryan, Kemp and Marshall. A service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Juliet St, Stratford, on Tuesday (tomorrow) 23 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 22 to June 23, 2020