RITAI,
Pamela Te Urumairangi:
Damon and Wendy, Dee-Anna and Josh, Alex and Kate, Mitchell and Ali, Te Kupenga, mokopuna and mokomoko extend our heartfelt thanks to our whnau and friends that surrounded us with your korowai manaaki at this sad time on the passing of our mum and kui. Thanks to Health Care NZ, medical staff at TDHB, Abraham's Funeral Homes, Owae Marae and Ringawera, and the multitude of people that came to acknowledge our mother.
E kore mãtou e warewaretia ana o kotou aroha kia mãtou i tenei wã. Haere atu koe e
Te Urumairangi.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 21, 2019