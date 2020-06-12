RITAI,
Pamela Te Urumairangi:
On this day, one year ago, you left us Mum. You went so quickly and we never got the chance to say how much we loved you. Rest easy now Mum in the loving arms of your darling husband Alex. Love and miss you dearly from Damon and Wendy, Dee-Anna and Josh, Alex and Kate, Mitchell and Ali, Te Kupenga, your mokopuna, mokomoko and extended whãnau.
E te Whaene, e kore te puna aroha e mimiti mõu,
e koropupü, e koropupü,
e koropupü.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 12, 2020