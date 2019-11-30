Pamela WITTINGTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela WITTINGTON.
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Taranaki Crematorium,
Junction Road,
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

WITTINGTON,
Pamela Vivienne
(formerly Berry):
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 28 November 2019, aged 77. Loved wife of Maurice. Much loved mum of Brenden & Mandy, Robin & Lucy, Carmen & Dave, and the late Medene. Adored sister of Lynne, and Barbara. Cherished Nan & Nana of Luke, Adam, Matthew, and Emma; Toby, Emma, and Elsie; Joshua, Kurt, and Chad. Great-grandmother of Nevaeh, Olivia, Zoey, Kyah, Macy, Adalyn, Ethan and Elijah. In preference to flowers donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Berry Family may be left on Pam's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/pam. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 3 December 2019, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.