WITTINGTON,
Pamela Vivienne
(formerly Berry):
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 28 November 2019, aged 77. Loved wife of Maurice. Much loved mum of Brenden & Mandy, Robin & Lucy, Carmen & Dave, and the late Medene. Adored sister of Lynne, and Barbara. Cherished Nan & Nana of Luke, Adam, Matthew, and Emma; Toby, Emma, and Elsie; Joshua, Kurt, and Chad. Great-grandmother of Nevaeh, Olivia, Zoey, Kyah, Macy, Adalyn, Ethan and Elijah. In preference to flowers donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Berry Family may be left on Pam's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/pam. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 3 December 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019