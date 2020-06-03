DOHIG, Pamella Dulcie:
Passed away on Sunday 31 May 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, Taranaki, with family by her side, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, mother to Lisa and Kerry, grandmother to Yana, Rose, Rachel, Nik and Alix, and mother-in-law to Ken and Jacque.
A caring, kind and courageous woman, we will miss you.
A private gathering has been held to remember her.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 3, 2020