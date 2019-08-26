Patricia GIBSON

  • "Thinking of you all. Rest in peace Nana Pat xxx"
    - Lisa Duffy
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
GIBSON, Patricia Margaret:
Peacefully at Opunake Cottage Rest Home on Friday 23rd August 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wyn. Very much loved mum of Allan (dec) and Janny, David and Ann, Ruth and Kevin, Janet and Steve. Loved 'Nana Pat' of Karla, Brooke, Gemma; Amanda, Emma, Michaela, Ben; Nik, Hannah; Flo, George, and their partners, and her 14 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St Barnabas' Anglican Church, Opunake, on Thursday 29th August 2019, commencing at 11.00am, after which a private cremation will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
