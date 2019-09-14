GIBSON,
Patricia Margaret:
Pat's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends who supported them during their recent loss of Pat. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, phone calls, visits, tributes, and the presence of her friends and loved ones at the celebration of her life. A special thanks to the staff of the Opunake Cottage Rest Home for the care they have provided to Pat over the past few years and to the St Barnabas Church family for their love and support of Pat during this time. Thanks also to the team at Hardings Funeral Home for their help and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019