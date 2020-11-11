HICKMAN, Patricia Ethel:
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Tuesday, 10th November 2020, at the age of 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis. Precious 'Mother' and Mother-in-law of Linley and Barry Ladd, Pauline and Pearce Annabell, Julie and Chris Hausmann, Christopher and Bronwyn Hickman, Kathleen and Hamish English, John and Tracey Hickman, Clare and Rob Poole, Maria and Steven Poole, Simon and Sheree Hickman, Alice and Joe Cornforth. Cherished Nana of Catherine and Jacob Ladd; Thomas, Mary-Ellen, Erin, Brigid and Jonathan Annabell; Amelia, Nicholas and Jerome Hausmann; Lauren Andreoli, Emma, Gabrielle, Francesca and Simone Hickman; Annie, Louis and James English; Ellen, Olivia, Sophia and Liam Hickman; Sarah, Johanna, Helen and Matthew Poole; Isaac, Louis, Madeleine, Emily and William Poole; Stefan, Claudia, Joshua and Sebastian Hickman; Ethan and Liam Cornforth, and all the partners. A special Great-Nana to her 23 great- grandchildren. All correspondence may be made to PO Box 241, Hawera 4640. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis NZ and these may be left at the church or donate at cfnz.org.nz and reference Patricia. Requiem Mass to celebrate Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, 14th November 2020, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street Hawera, commencing at 1.00pm. This funeral may be viewed online by clicking Patricia's link https://www.hardingsfunerals.co.nz/tributes. The Rosary will be prayed in the Church Friday night 13th November 2020, at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020