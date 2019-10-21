LILEY,
Patricia Elizabeth (Trish):
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 19 October 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 70 years. Dearly loved Mum of Michael, John and Vicki, and Rachael. Treasured Nana Trish of Aisha-Leigh, Leroy and Charlie. All messages to the Liley family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Trish will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Thursday 24 October at 10.30am. Thereafter to The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019