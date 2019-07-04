McISAAC,
Patricia Armorel (Army):
21.3.1926 - 1.7.2019
Passed away suddenly after a brief illness at Radius Thornleigh Park Rest Home, on 1 July 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice (dec) & Jim Cavey, Dyane & Wayne Chadwick, Karen Fergusson, Bruce and Janet. Dearly loved Nana, Nana G to all her grandchildren & 21 great-grandchildren and Turtle. As per Army's wishes a private service has been held.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 4, 2019