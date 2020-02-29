MILLAR,
Patricia Deidre (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 28th February 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved mother of Gary and Lynne, Grant and Lorraine, Karen and Brent, Glenys, Craig (dec) and Debbie, and Tony and Jane. Loved by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Pat's life is to be held at Cleggs Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 3rd March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
