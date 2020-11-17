PAEWAI, Patricia:
On Sunday night November 15th, 2020 Pat, Paddy, Nanna PP, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her home at the age of 76, after a long battle with health complications, going back 15 years from her first heart attack. Loved and cherished mum and friend of her precious late son Glenn, Tracey and Blair, special Nanna PP to Teesha and Kyran, Boo, Troy and Tyla, friend to many. Nanna PP will be dearly missed but free from pain and reunited with her son and siblings.
You're our newest brightest star Mum xx
All messages to Pat's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Pat at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Thursday, 19th November at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020