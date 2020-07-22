READ, Patricia Gail:
Passed away with family by her side on Monday 20th July 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rob. Much loved Mum of Shelley and Adrian, Dean and Lee, and Lana and Daniel. Adored and special Nana to her eight grandchildren and two great-granchilden. All messages to the Read family, online at wabraham.co.nz/notices A celebration of Gail's Life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 25th July at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2020