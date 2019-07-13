VAN BEERS, Patricia May:

Trish's family wish to sincerely thank family and friends for their love and support, cards, phone calls, messages, baking, flowers and donations to Alzheimers Taranaki. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very special to all of us. Special thanks to Rae O'Grady, Amber Caskey, and also Mike Murray and the team from Abraham's Funeral Home. Thanks to Brooklands Rest Home Memory Lane staff for their wonderful care of Trish. As we cannot thank everyone individually, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



