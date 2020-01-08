FOX, Patrick John (Paddy):
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, with Gerli at his side, on Monday 6th January 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Gerhild (Gerli). Adored father and father-in-law of Karen and Peter Killen (Brisbane). Dearly loved Grandpa to Chanelle and Rianna. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Fox Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Paddy will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020