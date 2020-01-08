Patrick FOX

Guest Book
  • "Always thought of you as a thorough gentleman and personal..."
    - John and Margaret Penney
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Awanui Cemetery
Death Notice

FOX, Patrick John (Paddy):
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, with Gerli at his side, on Monday 6th January 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Gerhild (Gerli). Adored father and father-in-law of Karen and Peter Killen (Brisbane). Dearly loved Grandpa to Chanelle and Rianna. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Fox Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Paddy will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 1.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020
