Patrick SPURDLE (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Uncle Pat . My my condolences to all the..."
  • "To Beth ,Clive and Family,our Deepest Sympathy.May your..."
    - Brian and Carol Crowley
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes
Havelock North
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Our Lady Of Lourdes
Havelock North
View Map
Death Notice

SPURDLE, Patrick Isaac:
July 10, 1936 -
October 21, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved and adored husband of Mary, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Michelle, Denise, Sharee and Brent, Dean, Brett and Kathryn and Lisa and Paul. A delightful and beloved Poppa to Patrick, Danica, Jason, Melissa, Nick, Joanna, Sammy and Brooke, and loved great- grandfather of his 10 great-great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Beth and Clive Maclean, Fay and Jim Radich (Dec), and loved only son of Agnes and Ernest Spurdle.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You're loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
A rosary will be held on Wednesday 21st October 2020 at 7.00pm at Our Lady of Lourdes, Havelock North, with a funeral service to be held at 11.30am at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Havelock North, on Thursday 29th October 2020. All messages to be sent to Spurdle family, C/-PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.