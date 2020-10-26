SPURDLE, Patrick Isaac:
July 10, 1936 -
October 21, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved and adored husband of Mary, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Michelle, Denise, Sharee and Brent, Dean, Brett and Kathryn and Lisa and Paul. A delightful and beloved Poppa to Patrick, Danica, Jason, Melissa, Nick, Joanna, Sammy and Brooke, and loved great- grandfather of his 10 great-great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Beth and Clive Maclean, Fay and Jim Radich (Dec), and loved only son of Agnes and Ernest Spurdle.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You're loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
A rosary will be held on Wednesday 21st October 2020 at 7.00pm at Our Lady of Lourdes, Havelock North, with a funeral service to be held at 11.30am at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Havelock North, on Thursday 29th October 2020. All messages to be sent to Spurdle family, C/-PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
