Guest Book
  • "To Pat and whanau, very sad to hear about Paul. A man i..."
    - Harry Hitchcock
  • "Pat, Sean, Hailey, Amy and Paul, we were so sorry to hear..."
    - Natasha Viliamu
  • "Pat -So sorry to hear of Paul's passing. Our thoughts are..."
    - Brian & Heather Conley
  • "Crossing the Bar Sunset and evening star, And one clear..."
    - Jeny Martin
  • "RIP Paul"
    - Martha
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

CUNNINGHAM, Paul Irwin:
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday 8th November 2019; aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of 52 years to Pat. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sean and Karin, Hayley and Stu Bennett, Amy and Steve Cunningham-McClory, and Paul and Sarah. Dearly loved 'Papa-San' to Isabella, Arla, Max, Phoebe, Jessie, Liam, Paulie, and Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Cunningham Family", c/- PO Box 44, Oakura 4345. Paul will lie at home from Monday 11th November 2019. A service for Paul will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Friday 15th November 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
