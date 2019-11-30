Acknowledgement

CUNNINGHAM, Paul Irwin:

The Cunningham Family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, meals, letters, cards and the generous Hospice donations during the loss of our loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us to celebrate the life of Paul who touched the lives of so many people through work, football, mentoring and interesting conversations. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude.

A bouquet of beautiful memories

Sprayed with a million tears,

Wishing you could have been spared,

If just for a few more years.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers