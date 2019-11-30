CUNNINGHAM, Paul Irwin:
The Cunningham Family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, meals, letters, cards and the generous Hospice donations during the loss of our loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us to celebrate the life of Paul who touched the lives of so many people through work, football, mentoring and interesting conversations. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude.
A bouquet of beautiful memories
Sprayed with a million tears,
Wishing you could have been spared,
If just for a few more years.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019